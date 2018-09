Ronaldo fjölskyldan fagnar fríi á Ítalíu

View this post on Instagram

He's enjoying a break in Italy following his £99million transfer to Juventus And despite being on a family holiday, @cristiano, 33, is still very much in shape, showing off his rippling abs as he lounged on a luxury yacht in Sardinia on Sunday. The footballer's gorgeous girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 24, was not to be outdone when it came to showing some skin, looking stunning in a red bikini. Georgina showed off her trim physique in her skimpy choice of swimsuit, in a bright scarlet shade. The brunette looked bronzed as she soaked up the sunshine on board, the thong-style bottoms of her bikini flaunting her pert derriere. She slicked back her wet locks to keep cool in the heat after a refreshing drip in the ocean, but did sport a glam face of makeup Credit: MailOnline, Joanna Crawley, INSTARimages.com

