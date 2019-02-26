Hamilton gagnrýnir hvalveiðar Íslendinga

View this post on Instagram

Reposted from @oceanicpreservationsociety - #StopIcelandWhaling 🐋 After a two year hiatus from whaling, the Icelandic government has defied the 1986 International Whaling Commission's moratorium and sanctioned the slaughter of 238 fin whales, ostensibly for the gourmet food and health supplement markets. This is a disappointing and short-sighted move by the country's political leaders. As the largest marine mammals, whales play a critical role in keeping our oceans healthy. They prevent species over-population, regulate food systems and combat climate change. Economically, a return to whaling could be catastrophic for Iceland. Whale watching tourism has boomed in recent years, generating $20M USD annually – far more than the failing whale meat trade. One in five tourists pays for the privilege of spending time with the 20+ species of whales that visit and live in the region, making Iceland Europe's top whale watching destination. The hunt is on. Whales are dying. We need all of our whales, alive and breathing, to support healthy and abundant oceans. 💙🐳 Please join our global partners @sea_legacy @bluespherefoundation and legaSeas in calling on Iceland choose tourism over whaling. This ocean giant roamed the North Atlantic just a few hours ago before his life was ended by the Hvalur 8 harpoon ship. More Icelanders are speaking out against this insanity. It is a painfully slow process, but change will come - we need to keep pushing for it even though on some days, just like today, we feel a little helpless 😒 #iceland #change #stopwishingstartdoing #whales #whale #ocean #wildlife #stopwhaling #eatkalenotwhale #whalerwatching #whaling #tourism #stopbloodywhaling #blueoceanaction 🐋 #moreplasticthanfish #PLASTICPOLLUTION

