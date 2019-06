„Ég er hamingjusömust þegar ég er sveitt“

View this post on Instagram

10 Fun Facts about me: - 1. I think about going to med school at least once a week. 👩🏼‍⚕️🏨📚 - 2. There is only one food I actually really do NOT like (& I’ve tried): olives. - 3. I take right & left very seriously on both my socks & my headphones. - 4. I am the happiest when I am sweaty! 👌🏼🥵💦💦 - 5. My favorite thing to do in this world is to laugh. - 6. My first crush (ok fine, still crush): Chad Michael Murray. 😏❤️💋 Any other One Tree Hill fans here?! - 7. I am half English & speak with a british accent when I talk to my dad. - 8. I think I may have drowned in a past life. Dead serious. - 9. Next trip I am going to go on is definitely HAWAII. I am boarderline obsessing over going there. Poke & Acaí all day please 😏🌊💕🐠☀️ - 10. I tend to run a little bit late .. a looot of the time 😬⏰🐒 iiiiiit’s a work in progress. - So funny! So, I started writing this post last week, then yesterday @laurenfisher posts “10 things you might not know about me” ahhhh - I loved her post so much I was like ok time to post mine !! 💕😍👊🏼 &&& now I also want to know 10 fun facts about YOU ALL now! Go, go, go!

