Katrín Tanja eins og hollywoodstjarna

View this post on Instagram

Checked in, ready to GO💥👋🏼😉 & looooving this California heat! Taking advantage of these extra couple days of summer with an ICE cold recovery water, pineapple coconut today! ☀️☺️ // @ascent_protein #Ascent #RecoveryWater #2days

A post shared by Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir (@katrintanja) on Oct 21, 2020 at 5:14pm PDT