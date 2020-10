Katrín í öðru en dregst þó aftur úr

View this post on Instagram

3 athletes, 3-minute cap W 175-180-185 lb. M 265-275-285 lb. All 5 athletes will begin the first round, performing 1 snatch at each of the three progressively heavier barbells. After each round, the slowest athlete will be eliminated, while the remaining athletes will rest 2 minutes before beginning the next round. @CrossFit • @tiaclair1 @katrintanja @brookewellss @karipearcecrossfit — #CrossFitGames #CrossFit #Fitness #Workout #CrossFitTraining #FittestomEarth #weightlifting #snatch

A post shared by CrossFit Games (@crossfitgames) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT