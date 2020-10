Katrín í þriðja sæti eftir fyrsta dag

View this post on Instagram

Ended day1 on a high note - I might definitely still be high on adrenaline but I think that might have been my favorite Games workout ever! ✨ Bringing that energy with me into DAY2 - LET’S GO! - Photo: @roguefitness

A post shared by Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir (@katrintanja) on Oct 23, 2020 at 8:30pm PDT