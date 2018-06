Heilaæxli fjarlægt úr Enrique

Sorry i haven’t been around much, It has been the toughest few weeks of my life.. Within the space of one month I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumor and had surgery to have it removed, I am now in recovery and so thankful, Life is too precious. ❤️🙏 http://www.marca.com/futbol/2018/06/23/5b2d70d8468aeb5b1b8b4640.html

A post shared by Joseenriquee3 (@joseenriquee3) on Jun 23, 2018 at 12:17am PDT