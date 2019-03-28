Fagna ráðningu Ole Gunnars

Gamlir samherjar Ole Gunnars Solskjærs og leikmenn liðsins í dag fagna þeim fréttum að hann hafi loks verið ráðinn knattspyrnustjóri Manchester United til frambúðar en félagið greindi frá því í morgun að það hafi samið við hann til þriggja ára.

Yessss Ole is officially at The Wheel... Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of @ManUtd ! 🙌🏽 I hope my Thank You is in post Ole 🤣📝❤️ #MUFC #Ole pic.twitter.com/lUUel4f6zw

I’m delighted for Ole . I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed . However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource! ❤️👹