Íþróttir | Enski boltinn | mbl | 28.3.2019 | 10:57

Fagna ráðningu Ole Gunnars

Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær. AFP

Gamlir samherjar Ole Gunnars Solskjærs og leikmenn liðsins í dag fagna þeim fréttum að hann hafi loks verið ráðinn knattspyrnustjóri Manchester United til frambúðar en félagið greindi frá því í morgun að það hafi samið við hann til þriggja ára.

