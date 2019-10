Schmeichel jafnaði Schmeichel

View this post on Instagram

Leicester City have equalled Man United’s record for the biggest win in Premier League history. ⁣⁣⁣😮⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣. They're also the first PL club ever to score 9⃣ goals away from home. Peter & Kasper were in goal for both winning sides 🧤⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣. The Schmeichel Effect ✨ @pschmeichel1 & @kasperschmeichel 👑👑 . . . .. . . . . . . . . . #RESPECT #mufc #manchesterunited #solskjaer#davesaves #lindelof #maguire #greenwood#nemanjamatic #andreaspereira #bailly #pogba#martial #danieljames #james #rashford #lingard#young #wanbissaka #romero #lukeshaw#daviddegea #leicester #vardy #win #premierleague

A post shared by Manchester United (@manunited.planet) on Oct 25, 2019 at 10:38pm PDT