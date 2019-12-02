Stórleikur á Anfield

Liverpool tekur á móti Everton í stórleik 3. umferðar ensku bikarkeppninnar í knattspyrnu en dregið var í kvöld. Leikirnir fara fram dagana 3. janúar til 6. janúar en bikarmeistarar Manchester City fá D-deildarlið Port Vale í heimsókn.
Þá mætast úrvalsdeildarlið Manchester United og Wolves í Wolverhampton og Arsenal fær B-deildarlið Leeds í heimsókn. Chelsea tekur á móti B-deildarliði Nottingham Forest og Tottenham heimsækir B-deildarlið Middlesbrough.
Dráttinn í heild sinni:
Leicester City - Wigan Athletic
QPR - Swansea City
Fulham - Aston Villa
Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
Wolves - Manchester United
Charlton Athletic - West Brom
Rochdale/Boston United - Newcastle United
Cardiff City - Forest Green Rovers/Carlisle United
Oxford United - Exeter City/Hartlepool United
Sheffield United - AFC Fylde
Southampton - Huddersfield Town
Liverpool - Everton
Bristol City - Shrewsbury Town
Bournemouth - Luton Town
Brighton - Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers/Plymouth Argyle - Coventry City/Ipswich Town
Eastleigh/Crewe Alexandra - Barnsley
Manchester City - Port Vale
Middlesbrough - Tottenham
Reading - Blackpool
Watford - Tranmere Rovers
Preston - Norwich City
Millwall - Newport County
Crystal Palace - Derby County
Solihull Moors/Rotherham United - Hull City
Brentford - Stoke City
Fleetwood Town - Portsmouth
Arsenal - Leeds United
Gillingham - West Ham United
Burton Albion - Northampton Town
Burnley - Peterborough United
Birmingham City - Blackburn Rover