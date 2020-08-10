Spánverjinn farinn frá Chelsea

Pedro vann Evrópudeildina með Chelsea.
AFP
Spænski knattspyrnumaðurinn Pedro hefur yfirgefið enska félagið Chelsea en hann kom til Lundúna frá Barcelona árið 2015.
Pedro samþykkti að framlengja samning sinn við liðið út tímabilið en hefur nú endanlega kvatt liðsfélaga sína. Félagið staðfesti að leikmaðurinn væri farinn á heimasíðu sinni í dag. Football Italia sagði frá því nýlega að Spánverjinn væri búinn að semja við ítalska liðið Roma en leikmaðurinn sjálfur á enn eftir að staðfesta hvert hann fer.
Hann spilaði 206 leiki fyrir Chelsea og skoraði í þeim 43 mörk en þar áður skoraði hann 99 mörk í 321 leik fyrir Barcelona. Hann hefur orðið spænskur meistari fimm sinnum, enskur meistari einu sinni og þá vann hann Meistaradeild Evrópu þrisvar.
Síðasti leikurinn hans með Chelsea var 2:1-tapið gegn Arsenal í úrslitum enska bikarsins en þá þurfti að bera Spánverjan af velli eftir að hann fór úr axlarlið.
View this post on Instagram
After five wonderful years my stage at Chelsea FC comes to an end. Thanks a lot to the club’s board, to the coaches and teammates I’ve had, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family. I’ve been very happy here, you’ve made me feel like home. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world's best football leagues. I made the right choice, I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories. New challenges and triumphs will come for sure. I say farewell very pleased with this stage of my career, and I'm also very excited with the next to begin. Thanks and good luck for the future. Come on Blues!!! 🔵🔝 @ChelseaFC #KTBFFH #CFC ___________ Tras cinco años maravillosos mi etapa en el Chelsea FC toca a su fin. Muchas gracias a la directiva del club, a los entrenadores y compañeros en este tiempo, y por supuesto a la afición: gracias por la experiencia de pertenecer a vuestra gran familia. He sido muy feliz, me habéis hecho sentir como en casa. Ha sido un placer y un honor jugar para este gran club y ganar la Premier League, la FA Cup y la Europa League, así como haber competido en una de las mejores ligas del Mundo. Sin duda acerté en la elección, me llevo recuerdos maravillosos e inolvidables. Nuevos desafíos y triunfos llegarán seguro. Me despido muy satisfecho con esta etapa de mi carrera que concluye, y a la vez muy ilusionado con la nueva que comienza. Gracias y mucha suerte en el futuro. Come on Blues!!! 🔵🔝@ChelseaFC #KTBFFH #CFC
A post shared by Pedro Rodriguez Ledesma (@_pedro17_) on Aug 9, 2020 at 1:26am PDT