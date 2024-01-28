Íþróttir | Enski boltinn | mbl | 28.1.2024 | 15:42

Liverpool dróst aftur gegn B-deildarliði

Drátturinn var gerður í hálfleik í leik Liverpool og Norwich.
Drátturinn var gerður í hálfleik í leik Liverpool og Norwich. AFP/Paul Ellis

Dregið var í 16-liða úrslit enska bikarsins í fótbolta í dag. Lítið er um úrvalsdeildarslagi en Luton og Manchester City eigast við á heimavelli fyrrnefnda liðsins.

Manchester United mætir annað hvort Bristol City eða Nottingham Forest á útivelli, nái liðið að vinna Newport úr D-deildinni á útivelli.

Þá mætir Liverpool annað hvort Watford eða Southampton á heimavelli, nái liðið að leggja Norwich úr B-deildinni en Watford, Southampton og Norwich eru öll í B-deildinni.

Drátturinn fyrir 16-liða úrslit enska bikarsins:

Blackburn eða Wrexham – Newcastle

Chelsea eða Aston Villa – Leeds eða Plymouth

Bournemouth – Leicester

Liverpool eða Norwich – Watford eða Southampton

Bristol City eða Nottingham Forest – Newport eða Manchester United

Wolves – Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday eða Coventry – Maidstone

Luton – Manchester City

mbl.is
