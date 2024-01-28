Liverpool dróst aftur gegn B-deildarliði

Dregið var í 16-liða úrslit enska bikarsins í fótbolta í dag. Lítið er um úrvalsdeildarslagi en Luton og Manchester City eigast við á heimavelli fyrrnefnda liðsins.
Manchester United mætir annað hvort Bristol City eða Nottingham Forest á útivelli, nái liðið að vinna Newport úr D-deildinni á útivelli.
Þá mætir Liverpool annað hvort Watford eða Southampton á heimavelli, nái liðið að leggja Norwich úr B-deildinni en Watford, Southampton og Norwich eru öll í B-deildinni.
Drátturinn fyrir 16-liða úrslit enska bikarsins:
Blackburn eða Wrexham – Newcastle
Chelsea eða Aston Villa – Leeds eða Plymouth
Bournemouth – Leicester
Liverpool eða Norwich – Watford eða Southampton
Bristol City eða Nottingham Forest – Newport eða Manchester United
Wolves – Brighton
Sheffield Wednesday eða Coventry – Maidstone
Luton – Manchester City