15.6.2024 | 11:15

Fyrrverandi leikmaður Arsenal og Everton látinn

Kevin Campbell.
Kevin Campbell. Ljósmynd/Arsenal

Fyrrverandi knattspyrnumaðurinn Kevin Campbell er látinn aðeins 54 ára gamall eftir alvarleg veikindi.

Campbell var sóknarmaður á meðan að ferlinum stóð en hann spilaði meðal annars fyrir Arsenal, Nottingham Forest og Everton á 20 ára ferli og skoraði 148 mörk í 542 leikjum.

Eftir ferilinn, sem endaði árið 2007, vann hann í sjónvarpi meðal annars á Sky Sport og Sony TEN.





