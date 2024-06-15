Fyrrverandi leikmaður Arsenal og Everton látinn

Fyrrverandi knattspyrnumaðurinn Kevin Campbell er látinn aðeins 54 ára gamall eftir alvarleg veikindi.
Campbell var sóknarmaður á meðan að ferlinum stóð en hann spilaði meðal annars fyrir Arsenal, Nottingham Forest og Everton á 20 ára ferli og skoraði 148 mörk í 542 leikjum.
Eftir ferilinn, sem endaði árið 2007, vann hann í sjónvarpi meðal annars á Sky Sport og Sony TEN.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Campbell, the former Arsenal, Nott'm Forest, Everton and West Brom striker

Our thoughts and condolences are with Kevin's family, friends and those associated with the clubs he played for
Our thoughts and condolences are with Kevin's family, friends and those associated with the clubs he played for pic.twitter.com/JkMlgwe8fC
Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54.— Everton (@Everton) June 15, 2024
Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know.
RIP, Super Kev. 💙
We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 15, 2024
Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time.
Rest in peace, Kevin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kiywyo7nTr