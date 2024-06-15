Lést aðeins 26 ára

Knattspyrnumaðurinn Matija Sarkic, markmaður Milwall sem er í B-deild á Englandi lést skyndilega í morgun, aðeins 26 ára gamall.
Sarkic fæddist í Grimsby á Englandi en spilaði með Svartfjallalandi og á níu A-landsleiki fyrir Svartfjallaland.
Knattspyrnusamband Svartfjallaland sagði að hann látist skyndilega á laugardagsmorgun og fréttamiðlar þarlendis segja að það hafi gerst í íbúð hans.
Sarkic kom til Milwall frá Wolves síðasta sumar og spilaði 33 leiki á tímabilinu en hann hefur einnig spilað fyrir Aston Villa, Birmingham og Stoke City.
Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.
We are truly heartbroken by today's tragic news.
Matija was someone who had time for anybody at the football club, no matter who they were.
He was smart, bright, warm and funny, and gave everything to his profession and the people around him.
A teammate, a colleague and a… pic.twitter.com/8qe2JF53YT
Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Šarkić.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 15, 2024
Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Šarkić.

Matija joined our Academy in 2015 and spent five years with the club, during which time he made his full international debut for Montenegro, before departing in the summer…