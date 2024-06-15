Íþróttir | Enski boltinn | mbl | 15.6.2024 | 10:28 | Uppfært 10:56

Lést aðeins 26 ára

Matija Sarkic.
Matija Sarkic. AFP/Håkon Mosvold

Knattspyrnumaðurinn Matija Sarkic, markmaður Milwall sem er í B-deild á Englandi lést skyndilega í morgun, aðeins 26 ára gamall.

Sarkic fæddist í Grimsby á Englandi en spilaði með Svartfjallalandi og á níu A-landsleiki fyrir Svartfjallaland.

Knattspyrnusamband Svartfjallaland sagði að hann látist skyndilega á laugardagsmorgun og fréttamiðlar þarlendis segja að það hafi gerst í íbúð hans.

Sarkic kom til Milwall frá Wolves síðasta sumar og spilaði 33 leiki á tímabilinu en hann hefur einnig spilað fyrir Aston Villa, Birmingham og Stoke City. 






