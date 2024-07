Arnór spenntur að hefja nýtt tímabil með Blackburn

🗣️ "𝙄 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝙄'𝙫𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙄'𝙢 𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙙𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜, 𝙞𝙩'𝙨 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙙𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠-𝙞𝙣-𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠-𝙤𝙪𝙩."



🇮🇸 @arnorsigurdsson says he learnt a lot in his first season and is excited to get going again.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1S6Q84dvxC