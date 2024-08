United nær samkomulagi við Bayern

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd agree deal with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt. €45+5m, 5+1yr, pending medical

🚨 #MUFC €15+5m Noussair Mazraoui bid accepted

⬆️ Rests on Wan-Bissaka: #WHUFC agree £15m fee, medical slated Sun/Mon, finalising exit@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/b8kilivhMs