Fótboltaheimurinn syrgir Jota

Fótboltafélög og knattspyrnusambönd um allan heim senda samúðarkveðjur til fjölskyldu og vina Diogo Jota, sem lést í bílslysi seint í gærkvöld.
Jota spilaði með Wolves áður en hann kom til Liverpool og var í lykilhlutverki þegar liðið komst upp um deild.
Félagið sendi samúðarkveðjur til fjölskyldu, vina og ástvina Jota og bróður hans André, sem lést einnig í slysinu.
„Diogo var dáður af stuðningsmönnum okkar, elskaður af liðsfélögum sínum og öllum sem unnu með honum þótti vænt um hann,“ sagði félagið um Jota.
Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten.
Fimmtán lið í ensku úrvalsdeildinni hafa sent samúðarkveðjur en þar á meðal er Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton, Arsenal og Chelsea.
Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota.— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 3, 2025
We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time.
Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre, and everyone connected with Liverpool FC following today’s heartbreaking news.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2025
Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/JD5bT96fQj— Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2025
Báðir bræðurnir spiluðu með portúgalska liðinu Porto.
O Futebol Clube do Porto está de luto.— FC Porto (@FCPorto) July 3, 2025
É com choque e profundo pesar que enviamos as sentidas condolências à família e amigos do Diogo Jota e irmão André Silva, que também foi nosso atleta nos escalões de formação.
Félög um allan heim hafa sent samúðarkveðjur.
Atlético de Madrid is shocked by the tragic news of the passing of former club player Diogo Jota and his brother André. We send our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 3, 2025
Juventus expresses its deepest condolences following the sudden passing of Diogo Jota, sharing sympathy to his family, loved ones and Liverpool.— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) July 3, 2025
We are extremely saddened to hear the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) July 3, 2025
Le Paris Saint-Germain a appris avec une immense tristesse le décès de Diogo Jota et de son frère André.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 3, 2025
Le Club adresse ses sincères condoléances à leur famille, à leurs proches, au club de Liverpool et à la sélection nationale portugaise.
UEFA, knattspyrnusamband Evrópu, sendi samúðarkveðju fyrir hönd evrópska fótboltasamfélagsins. Enska, skoska og franska knattspyrnusambandið hafa einnig sent samúðarkveðjur.
On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother André Silva.— UEFA (@UEFA) July 3, 2025
We're hugely saddened to learn of Diogo Jota and André Silva's passing.— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) July 3, 2025
We are devastated to learn of the passing of Diogo Jota.— The FA (@FA) July 3, 2025
