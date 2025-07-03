Íþróttir | Enski boltinn | mbl | 3.7.2025 | 11:40

Fótboltaheimurinn syrgir Jota

Diogo Jota.
Diogo Jota.

Fótboltafélög og knattspyrnusambönd um allan heim senda samúðarkveðjur til fjölskyldu og vina Diogo Jota, sem lést í bílslysi seint í gærkvöld.

Stjarna Liverpool lést í bílslysi

Jota spilaði með Wolves áður en hann kom til Liverpool og var í lykilhlutverki þegar liðið komst upp um deild.

Félagið sendi samúðarkveðjur til fjölskyldu, vina og ástvina Jota og bróður hans André, sem lést einnig í slysinu.

„Diogo var dáður af stuðningsmönnum okkar, elskaður af liðsfélögum sínum og öllum sem unnu með honum þótti vænt um hann,“ sagði félagið um Jota.

Fimmtán lið í ensku úrvalsdeildinni hafa sent samúðarkveðjur en þar á meðal er Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton, Arsenal og Chelsea.

Báðir bræðurnir spiluðu með portúgalska liðinu Porto.

Félög um allan heim hafa sent samúðarkveðjur. 





UEFA, knatt­spyrnu­sam­band Evr­ópu, sendi samúðarkveðju fyrir hönd evrópska fótboltasamfélagsins. Enska, skoska og franska knattspyrnusambandið hafa einnig sent samúðarkveðjur.

 

 




