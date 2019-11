Eftir versta storminn mun sólin byrja að skína á ný

View this post on Instagram

The result on Friday was a big disappointment for us, to get injured made it an even more bitter evening. My recovery has already started and I will work harder than ever to get back asap on the pitch doing what I love to do! Even after the worst storms, the sun will shine again 😎💪

A post shared by Alfreð Finnbogason (@alfredfinnbogason) on Nov 16, 2019 at 7:39am PST