Ísak fer vel af stað í Þýskalandi

Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson 🇮🇸 (2003) 📊



🔑2.3 key passes per game

🧠100% chipped pass accuracy (3.7 chipped passes per game)

🪄 94% passing accuracy (35 passes per game)

⚽️5.3 balls recovered per game

🚧1.7 tackles per game

🐙1.7 possession won per game pic.twitter.com/EihKr1oGbj