Allt fór úr böndunum í Svíþjóð

Why was the 2nd half in the title deciding match between Malmo FF and Elfsborg delayed?



In short



▪️ Elfsborg fans set fire to a net

▪️ Malmo fans go pyro-mad

▪️ Fire alarm goes off

▪️ Fans told to exit (nobody does)

▪️ Fire trucks arrive

▪️ Situation sorted

▪️ Game back on



😅 pic.twitter.com/4h1gzVcuXq