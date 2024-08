Atli á leið til Belgíu

🟢🔴 Infos #ZulteWaregem :

🇮🇸 Essevee now set to sign Atli Barkarson! Icelandic left-back arrives in Belgium this Sunday & will pass medical tests in the next 24 hours in order to complete his move to Challenger Pro League side.

💰 Zulte will pay around €300K to Sönderjyske.