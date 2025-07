Fyrrverandi stjóri United niðurlægður gegn U20 liði

Highlights: Flamengo u20 5-1 Bayer Leverkusen.



Goals: Lorran, Arthur - OG, Matheus Gonçalves, Pedro Leão & Gustavo. Montrell Culbreath for Bayer.



Erik ten Hag loses his first match despite being 1/100 to win. ETH started with Xabi Alonso's 3-4-2-1.pic.twitter.com/JXLmB4dN3h