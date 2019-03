Hafþór vann á Arnold Classic-mótinu

View this post on Instagram

Arnold Strongman Classic Champion 2019 🏆 - Huge thanks to my wife @kelc33 and my best friends @stefansolvi and @andrireyr for all the incredible help that I cannot thank you enough for! Also massive thanks to the rest of my family and friends!!! ❤️ - Thanks to the best coach in the world @australianstrengthcoach , the best nutrition coach in the world @stanefferding - Massive thanks to all my sponsors for sticking behind my back and believing in me @roguefitness @sbdapparel @nuunhydration @legionath

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Mar 2, 2019 at 8:43pm PST