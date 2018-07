Baðst afsökunar á handabandi

Tough finish today at the @peo_18 , but overall I had a great week in Hamburg. Thank you to Porsche European Open for having me. A terrific golf course with great support from the fans. I apologize to Richard McEvoy and the fans for my brevity on 18. He is a class act, worthy champion and I enjoyed playing with him the past two days. Looking forward to next week in Akron at the @wgc_bridgestone and continuing to work hard on my game

