Forsetar og stórstjörnur hylltu Tiger

Tiger Woods fagnar sigri sínum í gær.
Donald Trump, forseti Bandaríkjanna, Barack Obama, fyrrverandi forseti Bandaríkjanna, tennisstjarnan Serena Williams, körfuboltastjanan LeBron James og golfgoðsögnin Jack Nicklaus voru meðal þeirra sem sendu Tiger Woods hamingjuóskir eftir að hann tryggði sér sigur á Mastersmótinu í golfi í gær.

Tiger vann þar með sitt 14. risamót á ferlinum og það fyrsta í 11 ár en þessi frábæri íþróttamaður vann Mastersmótið í fimmta sinn á ferlinum en hann hrósaði fyrst sigri á þessu móti árið 1997.

Hér að neðan má sjá nokkrar kveðjur sem Tiger fékk á Twitter.

