Forsetar og stórstjörnur hylltu Tiger

Donald Trump, forseti Bandaríkjanna, Barack Obama, fyrrverandi forseti Bandaríkjanna, tennisstjarnan Serena Williams, körfuboltastjanan LeBron James og golfgoðsögnin Jack Nicklaus voru meðal þeirra sem sendu Tiger Woods hamingjuóskir eftir að hann tryggði sér sigur á Mastersmótinu í golfi í gær.

Tiger vann þar með sitt 14. risamót á ferlinum og það fyrsta í 11 ár en þessi frábæri íþróttamaður vann Mastersmótið í fimmta sinn á ferlinum en hann hrósaði fyrst sigri á þessu móti árið 1997.

Hér að neðan má sjá nokkrar kveðjur sem Tiger fékk á Twitter.

Love people who are great under pressure. What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy! https://t.co/41MtJtYEjq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Very few people really know what @TigerWoods has been thru to get back to this point. So cool seeing him with Tida, Sam, Charlie, Erica and the rest of the team behind 18 green. Couldn’t be happier for him! What a great day for golf! #TheMasters — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 14, 2019

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!! The roar of the Tiger is back! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2019

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019