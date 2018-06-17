Var betri en Messi og Agüero

Stuðningsmenn Everton hrósuðu Gylfa Þór Sigurðssyni í hástert fyrir frammistöðu hans í leiknum gegn Argentínu á HM í knattspyrnu í gær.

Fjölmargir stuðningsmenn Everton hlóðu Gylfa lofi á Twitter og þeir vona að Marco Silva hinn nýráðni knattspyrnustjóri Everton hafi verið að fylgjast með leiknum og geri Gylfa að lykilmanni Everton á komandi leiktíð.

Sigurdsson was boss yesterday I🇮🇸 🔵I — Tom (@Tom99EFC) June 17, 2018

Thought Sigurdsson played really well today got to build a team round him being the go to and obviously Pickford Walcott Coleman & Tosun being prominent. — Jonathan (@JonathanEFC1982) June 16, 2018

Sigurdsson was brilliant for Iceland today — Nick Willo (@nickwillo4efc) June 16, 2018

Sigurdsson excellent today, we’ve got to build our team around him next season not leave him lost on the left wing #EFC — Colin Foster (@colin769) June 16, 2018

Sigurdsson has been quality today, can’t wait to see how Silva uses him. #Number10 #efc — Llŷr Gravell (@LlyrGrav) June 16, 2018

Sigurdsson is such a good player. The team should be built around him IMO #EFC — Paul Brown (@PaulBrownEFC) June 16, 2018

Gylfi Sigurdsson ran the show in that first half, can see Marco Silva building his team round him next season. Shown flashes in 17/18 but a mixture of being played out wide and genuine negativity from his managers hindered him massively in the long run. #EFC — Tom Ferguson (@TomFerguson) June 16, 2018

Gylfi had a cracking performance considering that was his first full 90 since returning from injury 👏🏻 #WorldCup — Gary Kinsey (@KinseyEFC) June 16, 2018