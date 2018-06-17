Íþróttir | HM í fótbolta | mbl | 17.6.2018 | 13:47

Var betri en Messi og Agüero

Gylfi Þór Sigurðsson og Max Meza í baráttu um boltann ...
Gylfi Þór Sigurðsson og Max Meza í baráttu um boltann í gær. mbl.is/Eggert Jóhannesson
Guðmundur Hilmarsson
mbl.is

Stuðningsmenn Everton hrósuðu Gylfa Þór Sigurðssyni í hástert fyrir frammistöðu hans í leiknum gegn Argentínu á HM í knattspyrnu í gær.

Fjölmargir stuðningsmenn Everton hlóðu Gylfa lofi á Twitter og þeir vona að Marco Silva hinn nýráðni knattspyrnustjóri Everton hafi verið að fylgjast með leiknum og geri Gylfa að lykilmanni Everton á komandi leiktíð.

