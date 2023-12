Skoraði 50 stig í sigri

Jalen Brunson WENT OFF for a new career-high 50 points (35 in the 2H) as he led the Knicks to a W in Phoenix!



🔥 50 PTS

🔥 17/23 FGM (12/12 FGM in the 2H)

🔥 9/9 3PM



HE becomes the 1st player since 1979-1980 to score 50+ PTS while shooting 100% from 3-PT (min. 8 attempts).