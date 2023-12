Doncic fór á kostum

Luka Doncic put together an HISTORIC #NBAXmas performance in the Mavs' win over the Suns 🎄



50 PTS

15 AST

8 3PM

6 REB

4 STL

3 BLK



▪️ No player in NBA history has reached these thresholds

▪️ 2nd player ever with 50 points and 15 assists (James Harden, Dec. 31, 2016) pic.twitter.com/tBFSwWKq9n