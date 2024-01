The Joker tallied his 12th TRIPLE-DOUBLE of the season in the Nuggets' win over the Pelicans 🃏



27 PTS

14 AST

10 REB



📊 Nikola Jokic joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in the shot clock era to shoot 80% from the field in a span of 8 games (min. 80 FGA) pic.twitter.com/uHzrgQ7Wou