Doncic magnaður í sigri

Luka Doncic.
Luka Doncic. AFP/Nic Antaya

Slóveninn Luka Doncic var frábær í 142:124 sigri Dallas Mavericks gegn Detroit Pistons í NBA-deildinni í körfubolta í nótt.

Doncic skoraði 39 stig, tók 10 fráköst og gaf 10 stoðsendingar og hefur nú farið sex leiki í röð þar sem hann er með þrefalda tvennu og skorar meira en 30 stig.

Kevin Durant fór á kostum í leik Phoenix Suns gegn Boston Celtics en hann skoraði 45 stig og tók 10 fráköst. Það dugði þó ekki til og Phoenix Suns töpuðu, 117:107.

 

Úrslit næturinnar:

LA Clippers - Chicago Bulls 112:102

Detroit Pistons - Dallas Mavericks 124:142

Charlotte Hornets - Brooklyn Nets 110:99

Golden State Warriors - San Antonio Spurs 113:126

Phoenix Suns - Boston Celtics 107:117

Denver Nuggets - Utah Jazz 142:121

Portland Trail Blazers - Toronto Raptors 128:118

