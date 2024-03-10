Doncic magnaður í sigri

Slóveninn Luka Doncic var frábær í 142:124 sigri Dallas Mavericks gegn Detroit Pistons í NBA-deildinni í körfubolta í nótt.
Doncic skoraði 39 stig, tók 10 fráköst og gaf 10 stoðsendingar og hefur nú farið sex leiki í röð þar sem hann er með þrefalda tvennu og skorar meira en 30 stig.
In honor of Luka Doncic becoming the FIRST player in NBA history to record SIX consecutive triple-doubles with 30+ PTS...— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2024
Check out the best plays from his current triple-double streak ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/olG2XzvzZO
Kevin Durant fór á kostum í leik Phoenix Suns gegn Boston Celtics en hann skoraði 45 stig og tók 10 fráköst. Það dugði þó ekki til og Phoenix Suns töpuðu, 117:107.
KD went off for a SEASON-HIGH 45 PTS in a tough loss to the Celtics! pic.twitter.com/oEjQZGNw9J— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2024
Úrslit næturinnar:
LA Clippers - Chicago Bulls 112:102
Detroit Pistons - Dallas Mavericks 124:142
Charlotte Hornets - Brooklyn Nets 110:99
Golden State Warriors - San Antonio Spurs 113:126
Phoenix Suns - Boston Celtics 107:117
Denver Nuggets - Utah Jazz 142:121
Portland Trail Blazers - Toronto Raptors 128:118