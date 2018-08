Annie Mist fékk hjartsláttartruflanir

Absolutely LOVED that event!! I was so happy when I finished the pistols and got to the box at that point I knew the workout was mine! I’ve been hoping for those high box jumps 🔥 But then something I’ve had to manage since I was a teenager , a heart arrhythmia, set in on box jump number 5 - this happens in training maybe 3-4 times through the year and I have not wanted to get a surgery done - this has never happened during competition, but today it did. It’s scary when you’re no longer in control and with this many fit ladies around me, resting didn’t seem like an option. I think it might have been the impact from the box jumps that caused it, and two more episodes happened before finishing my 25th rep. Sometimes things don’t go the way you’d want them to but only thing you can control is how you react to it. Tonight will be LIT 🔥

