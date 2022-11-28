Íþróttir | Fótbolti | mbl | 28.11.2022 | 19:41 | Uppfært 20:03

City mætir Chelsea í bikarnum – bikarmeistararnir fengu Úlfana

Rúben Dias hjá Manchester City og Armando Broja hjá Chelsea. Liðin mætast í stórslag í ensku bikarkeppninni. AFP/Lindsey Parnaby

Dregið var í 3. umferð ensku bikarkeppninnar í knattspyrnu karla á Anfield í Liverpool í kvöld.

Manchester City fær Chelsea í heimsókn í risaslag og ríkjandi bikarmeistarar Liverpool fá Wolverhampton Wanderers í heimsókn á Anfield.

Manchester United dróst svo gegn Everton og munu liðin mætast í grannaslag á Old Trafford.

Fleiri úrvalsdeildarslagir munu fara fram þar sem Crystal Palace mætir Southampton og Brentford fær West Ham United í heimsókn í Lundúnaslag.

Drátturinn í heild sinni:

Man. City – Chelsea

Liverpool – Wolves

Man. United – Everton

Crystal Palace – Southampton

Brentford – West Ham United

Oxford – Arsenal

Cardiff City – Leeds United

Aston Villa – Stevenage Borough

Bournemouth – Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur – Portsmouth

Middlesbrough – Brighton & Hove Albion

Hull – Fulham

Sheffield Wednesday – Newcastle United

Bristol City – Swansea City

Hartlepool United – Stoke City

Forest Green Rovers – Birmingham City

Blackpool – Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge/Gillingham – Leicester City

Luton Town – Wigan Athletic

Norwich City - Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town – Burton Albion

Fleetwood Town – Queens Park Rangers

Coventry City – Wrexham

Boreham Wood – Accrington Stanley

Charlton Athletic/Stockport County – Walsall

Derby County – Barnsley

Chesterfield – West Bromwich Albion

Preston North End – Huddersfield Town

Millwall - Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town - Sunderland

Reading - Watford

Ipswich Town – Rotherham United

