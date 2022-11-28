Dregið var í 3. umferð ensku bikarkeppninnar í knattspyrnu karla á Anfield í Liverpool í kvöld.
Manchester City fær Chelsea í heimsókn í risaslag og ríkjandi bikarmeistarar Liverpool fá Wolverhampton Wanderers í heimsókn á Anfield.
Manchester United dróst svo gegn Everton og munu liðin mætast í grannaslag á Old Trafford.
Fleiri úrvalsdeildarslagir munu fara fram þar sem Crystal Palace mætir Southampton og Brentford fær West Ham United í heimsókn í Lundúnaslag.
Drátturinn í heild sinni:
Man. City – Chelsea
Liverpool – Wolves
Man. United – Everton
Crystal Palace – Southampton
Brentford – West Ham United
Oxford – Arsenal
Cardiff City – Leeds United
Aston Villa – Stevenage Borough
Bournemouth – Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur – Portsmouth
Middlesbrough – Brighton & Hove Albion
Hull – Fulham
Sheffield Wednesday – Newcastle United
Bristol City – Swansea City
Hartlepool United – Stoke City
Forest Green Rovers – Birmingham City
Blackpool – Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge/Gillingham – Leicester City
Luton Town – Wigan Athletic
Norwich City - Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town – Burton Albion
Fleetwood Town – Queens Park Rangers
Coventry City – Wrexham
Boreham Wood – Accrington Stanley
Charlton Athletic/Stockport County – Walsall
Derby County – Barnsley
Chesterfield – West Bromwich Albion
Preston North End – Huddersfield Town
Millwall - Sheffield United
Shrewsbury Town - Sunderland
Reading - Watford
Ipswich Town – Rotherham United