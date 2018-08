„Stundum eru hlutirnir ósanngjarnir“

Sometimes things are unfair and don´t go as planned☹️ _ I have never been as well prepared for the @CrossfitGames as I was this year but early on in the competition something happened and my ribs got really sore and bruised. I was in a bit of denial and decided to tough it out. In the "Marathon row" the pain went a way as soon as had hit 10 km, so I thought this couldn´t be that bad. Afterwards the pain got so much worse of course. I started Friday, still in denial, and after the "Clean and jerk ladder" pain killers had become my best friend. I decided to keep on pushing today regardless of all the alarm bells but once I started warming up for events 9 and 10 the pain had become so bad that I could not bend over to do a snatch or complete a muscle up on the bar. _ It is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do in my life but I have decided to withdraw from the competition due to a stress fracture injury on my rib. _ This desicion is made after a consultation with my coach and doctors. There was only one decision to be made, and as much as I hate the fact that I am not going to finish this competition I know that this is the only right way to proceed. _ I will give a better and more detailed explanation on all of this when I know more but one thing is for sure. I´ll be back!!! _ Love, Sara ❤️

