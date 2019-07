Óskabörn þjóðarinnar á heimsleikum

View this post on Instagram

I spent the last two weeks in the beautiful town of Delafield, Wisconsin where me and my coach @philmansfield_msi did the last training tune-ups before the Games💪🏻 _ I am incredibly grateful to @thedelafieldhotel and the wonderful people there for hosting us during this time as they provided the perfect facilities and surroundings to properly focus, train, rest and recover. I´d also like to thank @barkrivercrossfit, @befitnessdelafield and all the awesome folks we met, trained with and hung out with over there. This town will have a special place in my heart from here on out and it is for sure that I will be back🙏 _ _ _ #bringonthegames #delafield #wisconsin

