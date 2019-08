Hinrik Ingi gagnrýnir Crossfit-sambandið

View this post on Instagram

❗️PART 1 ❗️ I would like to wish all the contestants at the Crossfit Games all the best but at the same time I would like to make the following statement: - 1. I have never used illegal substances and that is why my team and I appealed the outcome of the drug test that was conducted and we continue to look for answers. 2. It is untrue that I had ever failed a drug test before or that I was ever banned by Crossfit International. The truth is that because of personal conflict between me and some other people, owners of some of the Crossfit affiliates in Iceland would not allow me to train there. So all statements that I was failing a drug test for the second time are simply false. 3. After I competed at the Crossfit championships in Iceland in 2016, I was registered on a list that allowed Crossfit to drug test me where and whenever they would so please. I welcomed that decision because I had and have nothing to hide. 4. In May 2019 I got the opportunity to prove myself all over again. I knew for sure that I would be tested at the competition and I would never risk my athletic future and my livelihood, by using illegal substances. My strengths are my motivation, drive and ambitions and therefore I welcomed the opportunity to be tested, but was baffled by the outcome of the test. - ❗️PART 2 in next post❗️➡️

