Aron minnist fallins félaga

Im absolutely devastated to have heard the news you have passed away, gone way to soon and you will be sorely missed my friend! I loved every minute of the time we shared together ❤️ , you made it easy for me to settle in at Cardiff with your down to earth and easy going attitude My thoughts are with amanda , your family and your friends rest easy my mate💔

A post shared by Aron Gunnarsson (@arongunnarsson) on Mar 19, 2020